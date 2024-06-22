Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $42.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.24.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $191.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.06 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 18.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 256.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 239,944 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 172,570 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,490,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,458 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 247,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after buying an additional 109,505 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,132,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $460,000.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

