Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th.

SYNA opened at $89.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.13. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $73.38 and a 12-month high of $121.37.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.17 million. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Synaptics by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Synaptics by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Synaptics by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

