Substratum (SUB) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $0.17 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011111 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009338 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,223.83 or 0.99997276 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012288 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00077441 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023915 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

