StockNews.com Downgrades S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.70. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $96.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.30 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 24.68%. Analysts predict that S&T Bancorp will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.39%.

In related news, Director William J. Hieb sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $341,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 5,870.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 188.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

