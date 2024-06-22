StockNews.com Downgrades Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SID. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.90 to $2.90 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.19). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Research analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.1395 dividend. This represents a yield of 16.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is currently 288.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

