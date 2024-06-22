StockNews.com Downgrades Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to Hold

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $54.42 on Thursday. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $59.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 35,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $2,066,547.52. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 36,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,024.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 23,390.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,076,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,241 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth about $331,000. Cim LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 39,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its position in Commercial Metals by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

