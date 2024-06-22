StockNews.com Downgrades Altria Group (NYSE:MO) to Hold

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $45.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.71 and its 200-day moving average is $42.58. The firm has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $47.19.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,855,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1,666.4% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,164,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,007,000 after buying an additional 77,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 19.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 562,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,670,000 after buying an additional 92,271 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

