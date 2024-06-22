StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBS opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.23. Globus Maritime has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

Institutional Trading of Globus Maritime

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globus Maritime stock. EWA LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,523 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. EWA LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 31.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.