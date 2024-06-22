StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.43.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
