Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.850-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Steelcase also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.360-0.400 EPS.

SCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Steelcase from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Steelcase will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $50,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,901.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

