STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Tops $1.07 on Major Exchanges

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 22nd. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $132.92 million and approximately $978,685.59 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00001667 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

