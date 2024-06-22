Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. Sportradar Group has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.01 and a beta of 2.04.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $271.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.36 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sportradar Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

