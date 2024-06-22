SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Position Raised by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,741 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $44,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 288,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,778,000 after buying an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 198,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 23,993 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after purchasing an additional 157,632 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,389,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,804,283. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $64.71.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

