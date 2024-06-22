SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 913 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.3% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $6,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 160,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 629,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,557,000 after acquiring an additional 166,639 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.24. 391,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,580. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.60 and a 200 day moving average of $77.51. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $82.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $1.4567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

