SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 894 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.43. 4,472,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,868,476. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.47. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

