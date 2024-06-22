SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases New Position in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 311,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,000.

Separately, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000.

NASDAQ VGSR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 93,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.89. Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $10.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.1438 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th.

The Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (VGSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of sustainable real estate companies around the world that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by modified market capitalization.

