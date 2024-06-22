SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $15.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,754 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 3.3% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned about 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $15,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,377. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.82. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.