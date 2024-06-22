SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Cuts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after acquiring an additional 24,094 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 106,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VYM traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $118.88. The company had a trading volume of 854,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,602. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.65. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $121.64. The company has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

