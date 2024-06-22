SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys 1,153 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWL. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1,219.7% during the 4th quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 210,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,188,000 after purchasing an additional 194,237 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 92,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 71,999 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

IWL traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $133.97. The company had a trading volume of 40,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,915. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.37 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.72 and its 200 day moving average is $122.77.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.