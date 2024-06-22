Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $159.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Down 12.9 %

Shares of SWBI opened at $14.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.11. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

