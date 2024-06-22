SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives $22.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.18.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average is $20.16. SLM has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $837.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.43 million. SLM had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. SLM’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLM

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLM. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SLM by 59.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 593,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after purchasing an additional 220,154 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,108,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of SLM by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of SLM by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

