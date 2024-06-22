Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $130.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $96.00. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.20% from the company’s previous close.

SWKS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.19.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $106.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.19. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $115.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $1,453,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.1% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 29.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

