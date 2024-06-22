Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.19.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWKS. B. Riley raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SWKS

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $1,453,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 147.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.1% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 29.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $106.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.56 and its 200-day moving average is $102.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.19. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $115.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.13%.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Free Report

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.