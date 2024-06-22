Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for International Personal Finance (LON:IPF)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of International Personal Finance (LON:IPF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

International Personal Finance Trading Up 1.2 %

LON:IPF opened at GBX 125.50 ($1.59) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 112.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 114.80. International Personal Finance has a 52 week low of GBX 99.20 ($1.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 134.50 ($1.71). The company has a market cap of £284.33 million, a PE ratio of 627.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Personal Finance news, insider Gerard Ryan sold 381,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.39), for a total transaction of £416,041.01 ($528,641.69). 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About International Personal Finance

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers credit products, such as online payment transaction; revolving credit line; digital installment loans; credit card; hybrid loans; and home credit installment loans. It also offers medical and life insurances.

