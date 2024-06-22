ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $900.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $830.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $814.48.

NOW opened at $749.98 on Tuesday. ServiceNow has a one year low of $527.24 and a one year high of $815.32. The company has a market cap of $153.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.21, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $723.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $738.50.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total value of $1,329,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,819,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

