Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) & ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Head to Head Review

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) and ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Serve Robotics N/A N/A N/A ChargePoint -93.05% -127.18% -36.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.8% of ChargePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Serve Robotics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of ChargePoint shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Serve Robotics $210,000.00 353.33 N/A N/A N/A ChargePoint $506.64 million 1.18 -$457.61 million ($1.18) -1.19

Serve Robotics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ChargePoint.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Serve Robotics 0 0 0 0 N/A ChargePoint 1 12 6 0 2.26

ChargePoint has a consensus target price of $4.96, suggesting a potential upside of 251.95%. Given ChargePoint’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ChargePoint is more favorable than Serve Robotics.

Summary

Serve Robotics beats ChargePoint on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Inc. designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc. in July 2023. Serve Robotics Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Redwood City, California.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

