Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SHIP. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Seanergy Maritime from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Noble Financial lifted their price objective on Seanergy Maritime from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

SHIP opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $210.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHIP. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Seanergy Maritime by 313.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 197,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 149,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

