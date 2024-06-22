SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.84. 23,449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,227,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

SCWorx Trading Down 1.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.50.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry.

