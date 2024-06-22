San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.4 %
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $8.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average of $4.93.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 715.03% and a net margin of 89.64%. The business had revenue of $5.11 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net-producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico.
