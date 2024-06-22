San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $8.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average of $4.93.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 715.03% and a net margin of 89.64%. The business had revenue of $5.11 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $7,061,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,964,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 513,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC grew its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 424,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 130,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,449,000. Institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net-producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.