RS Group (LON:RS1) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of RS Group (LON:RS1 – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 780 ($9.91) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of RS Group from GBX 925 ($11.75) to GBX 900 ($11.44) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of RS Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

RS1 stock opened at GBX 741.50 ($9.42) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 743.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 759.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24. RS Group has a 12 month low of GBX 551.20 ($7.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 852.60 ($10.83). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,901.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.70 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from RS Group’s previous dividend of $8.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. RS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,641.03%.

In other RS Group news, insider Simon Pryce purchased 6,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 740 ($9.40) per share, with a total value of £45,243.60 ($57,488.69). In other RS Group news, insider Simon Pryce purchased 6,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 740 ($9.40) per share, with a total value of £45,243.60 ($57,488.69). Also, insider Kate Ringrose purchased 2,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 822 ($10.44) per share, for a total transaction of £19,900.62 ($25,286.68). Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

