Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ROIV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.90.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 207.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,923,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,134 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 45.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 326,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 102,279 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 35.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 107,251 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 8.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,910,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,476,000 after buying an additional 2,913,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,379,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,118,000 after buying an additional 47,547 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.
