RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Stock Price Down 13.8%

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2024

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASFGet Free Report)’s stock price was down 13.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 1,685 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 5,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

RESAAS Services Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25.

RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

RESAAS Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

