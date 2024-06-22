RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Stock Price Down 13.8%

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 13.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 1,685 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 5,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

RESAAS Services Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25.

Get RESAAS Services alerts:

RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

RESAAS Services Company Profile

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RESAAS Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RESAAS Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.