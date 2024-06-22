Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (RECI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 4th

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Real Estate Credit Investments Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Real Estate Credit Investments stock opened at GBX 123.50 ($1.57) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 118.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 120.72. Real Estate Credit Investments has a 1 year low of GBX 109.50 ($1.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 133.50 ($1.70). The company has a market capitalization of £278.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,122.73 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Transactions at Real Estate Credit Investments

In related news, insider Bob Cowdell acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £23,000 ($29,224.90). In related news, insider Colleen McHugh purchased 9,000 shares of Real Estate Credit Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £10,260 ($13,036.85). Also, insider Bob Cowdell acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £23,000 ($29,224.90). 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

