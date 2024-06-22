Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RRC shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $56,472.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $56,472.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles G. Griffie bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,983.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 197,107 shares of company stock valued at $7,379,095 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 54,223 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 10,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 154,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRC opened at $33.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average is $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.81. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $718.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

