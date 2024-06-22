Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PULM opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89. The company has a market cap of $7.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.94. Pulmatrix has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $2.84.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 75.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

