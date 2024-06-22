Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRMW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their target price on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $22.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.64. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $25.60.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Primo Water had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 22.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 471.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 66,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 54,569 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 170.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 619,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after purchasing an additional 390,611 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in Primo Water by 3.1% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 203,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

