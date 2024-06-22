Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Stock Price Down 6%

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 1,051 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Pigeon Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51.

Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pigeon had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $160.02 million during the quarter.

Pigeon Company Profile

Pigeon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, import, and export of baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, and nursing care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business.

