Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Receives $20.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.31.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PR shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James started coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

PR opened at $15.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 4.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Permian Resources has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $18.28.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Permian Resources will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after buying an additional 554,694 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $746,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 317.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 18,398 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,904,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 351,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 149,851 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

