PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
PEDEVCO Stock Performance
PED opened at $0.88 on Thursday. PEDEVCO has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82. The firm has a market cap of $79.00 million, a P/E ratio of 88.50 and a beta of 0.54.
PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million. Equities research analysts predict that PEDEVCO will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PEDEVCO Company Profile
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.
