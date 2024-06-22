Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 23,988 Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,988 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $429,000.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,973. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.14 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.1609 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

