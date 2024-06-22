Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937,334 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,631,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,495,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,222,000 after acquiring an additional 674,437 shares in the last quarter.

VGIT stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $58.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,157,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,643. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $59.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.77 and its 200 day moving average is $58.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1787 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

