Partnership Wealth Management LLC Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Partnership Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $308,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apogee Enterprises news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,548 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $222,353.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,225.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 15,728 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $949,184.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,548 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $222,353.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,225.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,252 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,214. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Down 0.5 %

Apogee Enterprises stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.42. 457,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,039. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $67.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 22.17%.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

