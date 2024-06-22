Partnership Wealth Management LLC Has $255,000 Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Partnership Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,410 shares during the quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Capri in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of CPRI stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.30. 1,856,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,107. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average is $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.00. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $54.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

