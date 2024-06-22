Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 74,721 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,721 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $30,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IFRA. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 410.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 887,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 25,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IFRA traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $42.19. 246,410 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

