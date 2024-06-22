Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 637.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,723 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,993,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after buying an additional 37,396 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Dodds Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,087,000. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.55. 5,752,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,569,042. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.24. The company has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $61.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

