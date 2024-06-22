Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.40.

Shares of Omega Therapeutics stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Omega Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.93 million. Omega Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 136.04% and a negative net margin of 1,868.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMGA. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Therapeutics by 7.0% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 508,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 33,242 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Etfidea LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

