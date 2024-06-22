Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Ocwen Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Ocwen Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Ocwen Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $195.88 million, a PE ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 21.72, a quick ratio of 21.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76. Ocwen Financial has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.84.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.41 million. Ocwen Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 0.63%. Research analysts predict that Ocwen Financial will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocwen Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ocwen Financial

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.

