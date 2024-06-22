NYM (NYM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.67 Million

NYM (NYM) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 21st. NYM has a market cap of $109.94 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NYM has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NYM token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

NYM Profile

NYM’s genesis date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 792,586,924 tokens. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 792,586,924.180325 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.13188063 USD and is down -1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $1,560,888.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

