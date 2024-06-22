Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 245.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 48,678 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 32,551 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 574,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,260,000 after acquiring an additional 287,308 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 105.9% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.95. 3,030,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,475,160. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $144.50. The firm has a market cap of $637.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.73.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. On average, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

