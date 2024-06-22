NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Compass Point lifted their price target on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NMI from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of NMI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.56.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. NMI has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $34.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average of $30.82.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.76 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NMI will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in NMI by 24,500.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NMI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of NMI by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

